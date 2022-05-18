LETTER: Back Knapp for Circuit Judge

I am writing to express my support for Don Knapp for Circuit Judge. I had the pleasure of working alongside Don for several years in McLean County government. I know firsthand the depth of Don's legal expertise, his tremendous work ethic, and his strong leadership skills. Don has lifelong ties to the counties within the Circuit and cares deeply about the safety and prosperity of our community.

Don's role was crucial in the drafting of the Rivian and Brandt agreements which ultimately brought numerous jobs and opportunities to McLean County. He recognized the benefits these opportunities could provide our community and worked tirelessly nights and weekends to develop the agreements that were passed. I have also witnessed Don's dedication to his staff and to our citizens during his time as McLean County State's Attorney as he led his team to successful prosecutions in an unprecedented number of murder trials in McLean County. Don's excellence has also been recognized by the five County Sheriffs within the Circuit as well as the Police Benevolent and Protective Association which have endorsed him.

In closing, I want to speak about the man I know Don Knapp to be. He lives his life with honesty and integrity and is dedicated to his family and friends in a way that is uncommon in today's world. Don genuinely cares for others and will often go out of his way to make a positive change in someone's life without the need for recognition or praise. I am thankful for the impact Don has had on me as a colleague, a family man, and a friend.

Please join me in voting for Don Knapp for Circuit Judge on June 28.

Eric Schmitt, Hudson

