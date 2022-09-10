LETTER: Back Haderlein for Congress

In the Pantagraph article of Sept. 8 about Darin LaHood and funding coming to support ISU School of Nursing and College Avenue improvements, it was stated that LaHood has no Democratic opponent on the general election ballot this November. There is a Democratic candidate for Illinois U.S. Congressional District 16. It is Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein of McHenry.

Please check on Ballotpedia by entering your address, or with your specific election authority, McLean County Clerk or Bloomington Election Commission, for your district information and sample ballots available soon. Congressional district lines were redrawn and most of McLean County is now in Congressional District 16.

Early voting begins September 29, and vote by mail ballots may be requested now (sent out beginning Sept. 29). It is now possible in Illinois to request a permanent vote by mail ballot. Please visit your election authority website or complete the form mailed to you to do so.

It was also interestingly reported in the Pantagraph article: LaHood “highlighted a number of other federal victories, including the passage of the CHIPS Act,”, which he voted against, by the way.

Do your research and vote to support the candidate who will honestly and compassionately stand for democracy and justice for all.

Cathie Haab, Hudson