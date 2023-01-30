LETTER: Back Danenberger for city council

I was excited to learn that John Danenberger is running for Alderman of Bloomington’s Ward 4 because if there is a citizen that lives and breathes Ward 4, it is John.

He is the most community-minded person I know as he is active in a wide variety of civic and neighborhood events such as Habitat for Humanity, the Whites Place block party and the Illinois Shakespeare Festival just to name a few. He doesn’t hesitate to volunteer, lead if asked and contribute to these groups with a tireless and positive attitude. And, I have seen him make a skilled impact on the Bloomington Planning Commission.

I have no reservations that John would be an exemplary alderman as he has always shown excellent leadership skills, clear-minded and reasonable thinking on important issues, genuine empathy for his neighbors and unbridled enthusiasm to make the community a better place.

If John Danenberger is on your ballot for Ward 4 Alderman, vote with confidence like I will that John is the best person for the position.

Scott McCormick, Bloomington