This is a very special day. One that will not be acknowledged, nor remembered. But a very important day nonetheless. Today in the letter section of the Pantagraph, a letter writer that I strongly suspect to be left of center admitted in print that the risk of school shootings are "smaller than microscopic"
Thank you Mr. Lazaroff of Normal. I will look forward to reading your letter supporting the Second Amendment and a person's right to carry when you are so moved as to write and submit it.
Karl Kunkel, Bloomington