LETTER: Avoid prison, don't break the law

My mind has always been boggled by criminals that have been released from prison, who continue to break the law. I have never been to prison, but I wouldn't think it would be a place you would want to go back to. Over my 40 years of life, I have met several people who have been in prison at one point in their life. They all say they hate cops. Yet they all go back to breaking the law. I don't get it.
Don't blame the police. If you are on parole and are not supposed to drink, drive, or use drugs, then don't. If you don't have a F.O.I.D. card, don't buy a gun. If you don't have a license, don't drive. And don't drive if you are drunk.
Abby Cannon, Bloomington