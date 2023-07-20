One of the more invidious stereotypes about LGBTQ+ people is that they actively try to recruit or convert children to their sexual orientation. Implicit in this stereotype is the assumption that sexual attraction is somehow a choice and that children can be persuaded to “choose gay.”

Republican politicians such as Ron DeSantis and several others repeatedly accuse LGBTQ+ people, especially drag performers, of “grooming” children. The simple fact is that no amount of grooming could convince people that their sexual attractions are different from what they feel. You cannot convert a heterosexual into a homosexual any more than you can convert a homosexual into a heterosexual. This why so-called conversion therapy doesn’t work.

Adult LGBTQ+ people often describe realizing early on that they had same-sexual attractions, but none to my knowledge ever describe their sexual attractions as the result of social influence—initially feeling heterosexual attraction, but being persuaded that your attractions should be something different.

Watching drag performers or having access to library books on the experiences of sexual minorities won’t convert heterosexual children into becoming LGBTQ+, but it might make them more tolerant of people who are different from themselves.

Divisive politicians like DeSantis feed upon intolerance, assuming that their political base sees bigotry as a virtue. The attacks of DeSantis and others upon the LGBTQ+ community are not really designed to protect children. They are designed to fuel hatred and motivate those who hate to vote for them.

John B. Pryor, Bloomington