LETTER: At large system would be better

I read with interest your March 27, article, "Bloomington population changes require new ward boundaries."

The article rekindled my long history of suggesting that the city would be best served with an at large system. Meaning that all Bloomington residents would be voting for all City Council members without regard to ward boundary lines.

In my past experiences in working with four mayors and 30 council members, I have learned that more efficiencies and more effective long-term planning would be gained with a one community approach. My observations were that too often individual council members put a greater emphasis on their own neighborhoods rather than the city as a whole. I often use the phrase that "differentiation divides." How true.

Those familiar with past council voting records would best understand this. And if one were to study the existing boundary lines of our nine wards, one would realize that there is no single identity in any of our nine wards. I might add that every new ward map drawn since the special census of 1995 has kept the incumbent in the newly formed wards. Think about that.

We have long talked about being an all-inclusive community. For this to happen it will take some initiative from one or more of our community wide organizations. Perhaps the Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters, Service clubs or another organization that could jump start a community discussion.

In the absence of a new governance model, our city will continue to fall short of our potential to be the best we can be.

Jim Fruin, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0