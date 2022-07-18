LETTER: Ask local governments about compliance

I have written more than once as part of my continuing WhistleBlowUSA Rebuild Popular Sovereign Self-Governance effort to publicly explain our suppressed national interactive fund-accounting-based public budgeting and auditing internal control (PBAIC) process.

Popular self-governance is not an end in and of itself. It is a proven reliable when conscientiously applied tool for ensuring a steadily improving standard of living and quality of life for everybody.

When I accidentally backed into doing fund accounting for a living, I ‘discovered’ our suppressed PBAIC process. With a lot of high level establishment support and smart help, I rewrote the official book on it in 1980. But we have since allowed the excessive concentration of wealth and power.

Indeed, we are experiencing a mostly still hidden ongoing authoritarian coup. Our leaders will not be able to properly apply fund accounting on our behalf, unless and until we the people, in our role as popular sovereign citizens, make them do it. Not one in ten of our present local government leaders even know what PBAIC is, although it has generally been legally required for nearly 100 years.

Illinois has more local governments than any other state. Many are listed on the back of our yellow Voter ID Card. We should each write them and ask for an explanation of PBAIC and their compliance with it. If/when they ignore us, we must write again. As you certainly know, there is untapped civic power in the pen and in the keyboard.

Dick Haas, Pontiac