LETTER: Art can raise ailing spirits

If you attended the December 4 Christmas Choral Concert at Holy Trinity Church, you had a unique and perhaps spiritual experience. It was an honor for me to be one of the estimated 80 singers who participated in the standing room only concert presented by Illinois Wesleyan School of Music, with Scott Ferguson, Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities, conducting.

It was truly a community-wide event, bringing together two Wesleyan choirs (Collegiate Choir, University Choir), a Des Plaines High School singing group (Maine West Choraliers) and an ensemble of singers from our community (Cantus Novus). Not only did the concert format bring these different choir groups together to hear and complement each other, but it also gave musicians an opportunity to again share their love of singing with others.

The Ukrainian people have been exposed every day with the constant threat of war – related losses, injuries or even death. Yet we learn that despite these constant threats, there has been a wide spread number of musical concerts and other artistic and/or patriotic activities performed in deserted, bombed-out buildings.

Why have these concerts occurred in light of the risks mentioned above? One explanation is that these artistic activities bring community members together and provide a temporary sense of comfort, peace and hope in the face of severe and overwhelming devastation, shock and grief.

Our community is not facing the magnitude of such devastation at an individual and/or community level yet we have experience the effects of the COVID environment. The concert on December 4 may have mitigated, at least temporarily, the negative effects by providing some relief and escape.

That may have been a fortuitous or intended impact of the music. It had that effect on me and I hope the same for those who attended the concert.

Doug Lamb, Bloomington