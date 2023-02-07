We can all debate, complain and point fingers about how Unit 5 evolved into the fiscal crisis. We can resort to politics as both local parties have, prop up five school board candidates who unbelievably oppose the referendum, or we can catch our breath and decide that we want to continue supporting the school district that historically has done an incredible job in educating our children.
Let's just do the right thing and approve the referendum. The community and our kids need us.
Steve Beattie, Normal