Recently state and federal laws have been passed earmarking billions of dollars for community investment in the Clean Energy Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. These billions will be dedicated to energy security through new solar electricity generation, energy efficiency upgrades that can reduce our gas and electric bills and cleaning up toxic dumps that have polluted rural wells and neighborhood soil for decades.

But in order for us to do these things, we have to get the money first. That’s why it must be a priority for our newly elected state representatives and senators to apply for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. This will enable local banks and credit unions to offer low interest loans for our communities to access. In a time when extreme weather continues to worsen, as in the March 13 article “Confirmed: Global floods, droughts worsening with warming,” investing in our communities is an even higher priority.

That's why I’m calling on Senator Dave Kohler and Representative Sharon Chung to form a coalition with other downstate Illinois representatives, apply for this funding, and then blanket our communities with easy and clear applications that enable us to capitalize on these new community investment opportunities.

Meghan Reha, Bloomington