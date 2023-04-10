The Bloomington District 87 Spring Band Extravaganza did not disappoint! The 5th through 8th grade band, the high school concert band and the high school wind symphony band individually performed extremely well. After every piece, proud parents, grandparents and friends cheered long and loudly for the perfect and unique performances. The high school gym was packed to hear these well-rehearsed students perform.

Who can motivate over 380 pre-teens and teenagers to unify and perform traditional marches and contemporary mystical music on many kinds of instruments (even glasses of water)? The answer is - band directors. Give a round of applause to Max Chernick, Pamela Kelly, Michele Carnahan and Sarah Brown. These teachers are pros for knowing how to teach kids to play an instrument, to love music, to develop responsibility, to instill self-respect, and to be focused on goodness. Their professionalism for teaching and respecting students brought forth a night of heartwarming entertainment.

Students deserve a lot of credit for learning their instrument, striving for performance perfection through daily practice and tests, and following their teachers’ instruction. Being in band has built self-respect, pride, and responsibility in the pre-teens and teenagers. This was evident in their respectful behavior and care of their instruments. Applause to these hard-working students (especially the eighth=grade bass drum player).

Fortunately, the band membership is growing. Be ready for an even more powerful, purple marching machine coming down Main Street, entertaining the fans during the Raiders football halftimes and next year’s Spring Band Extavaganza.

Irene DenBesten, Bloomington