LETTER: Another side in abortion story

It was a title of an article in the October 17 Pantagraph that caught my eye: “Illinois may be abortion haven.” The article detailed the rise of the use of an abortion clinic now located just across Missouri-Illinois border. Reportedly 46,000-plus abortions were completed in Illinois in 2019.

Why did this catch my attention? Unlike the “Land of Lincoln,” “Abortion Haven” was an unlikely combination of words and I had to wonder why there is such an imbalance in reporting on this issue? How about some interviews with those who support women through their pregnancies? Maybe we can have headlines like: “Illinois thrives with pro-life decisions” and population grows by 46,000.