LETTER: Angry over new mask mandate

Am I mad at all the people who refuse, not for medical reasons, to get the vaccination? You bet I am! As the article goes on to say, “this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated where only 51 percent of people in McLean County are fully vaccinated." This is shameful. My daughter is an 8th grade teacher where she and all her students have to wear masks. She says it is so harmful to the students’ learning and her own teaching. Am I mad? You bet I am.