For years I have appreciated watching Tim Anderson compete on the baseball diamond for the Chicago White Sox. He plays the game the way it’s meant to be played, with polished skill and dedicated passion.

Off the field, his performance is equally inspiring and earlier this week he took a courageous step in telling us that he is gay. I want to be supportive for Tim and anyone facing this reality and I’m surprised by the number of people that don’t understand the brunt of this situation.

Some of us don’t have a clue and comments like ”straight people don’t have to profess their sexual preferences, why do gay people have to make such a big deal about something so intimate.”

Having thought about this for a long time, I’ve reached an understanding that satisfies my Christian beliefs. Straight people are not victimized for becoming the person that their Creator made then to become. Gay people have been victimized far too long for doing the exact same thing, becoming what their Creator made them be. It is time for us to walk in the light, to embrace truth and to recognize that each of us are created in the image and likeness of God, a god that we can never fully understand, however the evidence of His creation deserves our understanding.

So when someone feels it necessary to pronounce truth, embrace them and accept the fact that while they do not act and think exactly as you do, they have something important going on in their life too. Courage and truth are often times difficult to find in this world, when it comes along as it did with Tim Anderson’s statement this week, recognize it and be grateful that you live in a country that encourages it.

Roger Hellman, Bloomington