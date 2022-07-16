LETTER: An option for rational Americans

The inaccurate portrait of the Republican party as being complicit with the actions of the Trump administration is a false narrative. The Republican party as a whole may still have a hold out population of Trump supporters, but the party as a whole wants rid of him.

The information being brought forward daily and the efforts of the January 6 committee have brought a reckoning to the doorstep of not just Republicans but the whole country.

Seeing how close we were to having one person attempt to steal America's choice and replace it with a false claim that he won has shaken everyone. With each party having their own strategy on how to move forward and never let this happen again, organizations are growing at an exceedingly rapid rate from a grassroots level all the way to Washington. Citizens are joining an effort to stop the divisions that those on both extremes want.

Country First, for example, believes key democracy reforms are needed to incentivize healthy dialogue, good leadership, and ultimately the results Americans deserve.

Country First has given those who feel politically homeless a place to connect with others and plan real action to stop those who wish to steal our democracy. Country First in fact was monumental in bringing down Madison Cawthorn with an organized campaign to educate voters.

If we don't act, the cycle of doom and dysfunction will only continue and politics will remain a "win at all costs" sport where we all ultimately lose.

Organizations such as Country First and Braver Angels allow Americans to meet other like-minded, rational, good-willed Americans who want to ensure a lasting democracy for our future.

Ryan Wiener, St. Charles