LETTER: An excess of conservative opinions

Recently someone said in an editorial comment in the opinion section that the Pantagraph was lacking in presenting conservative opinions and articles about the current news. I almost laughed out loud at that one. Really? Apparently you don't read the Pantagraph every day because yes sir, they do print conservative opinions and columns.

And for the record I have thought that the Pantagraph prints too many conservative opinions. So perhaps given these opposite opinions, the Pantagraph is indeed presenting a fair and balanced report on the news of the day. I'm just thankful we have a daily local newspaper. Thank you Pantagraph and keep doing a good job and presenting us with "all the news the fit to print."