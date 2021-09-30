 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: An excess of conservative opinions

  • 0
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Recently someone said in an editorial comment in the opinion section that the Pantagraph was lacking in presenting conservative opinions and articles about the current news. I almost laughed out loud at that one. Really? Apparently you don't read the Pantagraph every day because yes sir, they do print conservative opinions and columns.

And for the record I have thought that the Pantagraph prints too many conservative opinions. So perhaps given these opposite opinions, the Pantagraph is indeed presenting a fair and balanced report on the news of the day. I'm just thankful we have a daily local newspaper. Thank you Pantagraph and keep doing a good job and presenting us with "all the news the fit to print."  

Gloria Erickson McKittrick, Normal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News