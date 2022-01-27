LETTER: An example of how to handle defeat

I hope every football fan got to watch the four NFL semifinal games this past weekend. They were four of the best games I think I've ever seen.

But you know what? There were no losers out of those four games. Sure, four of the teams' seasons are over, but there were no losers. Why?

Because, after the games were decided, the two competing teams got together on the field, and congratulated each other. They shook hands, talked, smiled, even hugged one another.

Nobody pulled out a gun, and started shooting the other team members, and nobody started yelling "We were robbed! They cheated! They stole the game! We really won!" That's how mature adults handle defeat. They can do it, and so can we. We have too much to lose if we don't.

Jeff Overleese, Clinton

