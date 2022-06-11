LETTER: Amy McFarland well-regarded by peers

At this time of so much national and even local tension, I look for positive actions that can make a good difference right here, where we live.

So today I am heading out to cast my early vote in the Republican primary. I am voting proudly and happily for Judge Amy McFarland.

It is so refreshing to have a candidate that is well-regarded by peers and superiors (14 judges support her) and so experienced (she is already a presiding judge in family court).

Amy’s website gives a good summary of her qualifications.

If you are looking for a positive contribution to the quality of life in Central Illinois, join me and vote for Judge Amy.

Patricia Grogg, Bloomington

