LETTER: Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge

I am one of the 14 retired judges who have publicly endorsed Judge Amy McFarland for election to Circuit Judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The current judges are prohibited from publicly supporting any candidate for an elective office, unless they themselves are judicial candidates.

But Judge McFarland’s judicial colleagues have designated her Presiding Judge of the Family Division of the McLean County Circuit Court. This is testimony to the high esteem within which she is held, and to her considerable leadership and administration abilities.

Please vote in the primary election on or before June 28, ask for a Republican ballot and vote Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge.

William DeCardy, Hudson

