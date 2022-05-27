LETTER: Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge

I support Judge Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge in the Republican primary. Amy is an Associate Judge, having been appointed to this position in 2016 by the Circuit Judges of the 11th Circuit. She currently serves as the Presiding Judge of the Family Court in McLean County, which is a testament to the high regard in which she is held since, traditionally, a Circuit Judge serves as a Presiding Judge. Judge McFarland was named Presiding Judge because of her experience in family law as a highly respected attorney and mediator prior to being appointed Associate Judge.

She now is training judges from across Illinois on family law issues at annual Judicial Education conferences. She was also appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to the Illinois COVID-19 Operations Task Force and is on a national committee to make bold recommendations for family law reforms.

In addition to her family law practice, Amy served as a public defender and general practitioner, where for 20 years she practiced law in the courtroom daily. This trial experience matters.

Amy is a known quantity as a judge -- her opponent is not. In the recent bar poll 90% of the attorneys who practice before Judge McFarland ranked her as qualified. Her opponent was not recommended for the position. She has demonstrated that she is a fair judge, has the right judicial temperament and the respect of the bar and her colleagues.

That is why I am voting for Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge. I urge you to do the same.

Elizabeth Robb, Normal

