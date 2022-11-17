LETTER: Americans having a good month

Also, President Zelensky sent his thanks to our American military for 250 years of defending the underdog and promoting democracy around the globe. The Ukrainian army has Putin on the run. The people of Ukraine deserve the highest praise for their courage, skill, and commitment. They have suffered horribly under Russian attack, but they have turned the tide in an incredible way. It is extremely important for the U.S. to continue to support Ukraine with logistical help. In the months ahead, it will be crucial to bring Putin to the International Criminal Court, to be put on trial for war crimes. The world’s leading democracies must not look the other way in light of the atrocities Putin has inflicted on the children, women, and men of Ukraine. Putin must be brought to justice. We shouldn’t wait for Russians to bring him down because they probably won’t -- and because that’s not justice. There needs to be a full trial, in front of the entire world.