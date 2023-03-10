By now, most Americans realize that Biden and his administration are performing poorly and actually harming the American public with ineptness and disastrous policies. Biden himself seems to be weak and afraid to make decisions and his selections for cabinet secretaries also are failing in their respective obligations to the public.

Homeland Security Mayorkas, seems not to understand anything about border security; Transportation Secretary Buttigieg is inept in handling the transportation issues; the Energy Secretary Granholm is forcing the dismantling of fossil fuel systems but doesn’t have any replacement system to supply energy; Education Secretary Cardona is supervising the education failure of our children; and Defense Secretary Austin is struggling to maintain inventory of arms and overall strength of our military defenses while managing woke ideology.

Biden’s gaffs and waffling on foreign affairs seems to indicate either a fear to act or possibly a compromised position with Russia and, or China. He acts with weakness and no strength of purpose in dealing with either of our adversaries.

The Biblical prophecy of the bear (Russia) and the dragon (China) joining forces seem closer to reality as the war in Ukraine continues and the Biden administration seems unable or willing to stop or slow this process.

America, sorely, needs new leadership and needs it sooner than later.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington