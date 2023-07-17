Most parents want their students to learn factually correct information when they enroll hem in public schools. They don’t want books banned on history rewritten because some may feel guilty about the plethora of wrongs endured by minorities, women and workers at the hands of the wealthy, white, male power structure that has dominated American society for the last 400 years.

Parents also think students need to be safe from gun violence and bullying at school, respected for who they are and valued regardless of race, religion, ability level, gender or economic status. They realize development of positive self-concepts, appropriate behaviors, and social skills are essential to learning academic skills and acquiring the knowledge to become successful adults.

Those parents who think it’s better to have students protected by gun toting teachers, kept in the dark about historical and scientific realities like civil rights and human growth and development sheltered from diversity and indoctrinated in an authoritarian environment infamously touted by representative Mary Miller who praised Hitler’s strategies to “win the hearts and minds” of Germany’s youth, should consider private or home schooling or individual tutoring. Then they should be prepared for their students to be socially and emotionally maladjusted, unable to cope in the modern world just like those who stormed the Capitol trying to overturn Biden’s secure and fair election victory in 2020. The same type of misfits are still threatening, harassing and even attacking people with whom they disagree egged on by Trump and his extremist toadies.

Living a responsible life in America’s free and diverse society requires an open mind, tolerance and respect for others rights and freedoms. Those who can’t adapt might consider immigrating to Russia where wealthy white men rule with impunity. We don’t need leaders like Putin or his corrupt Kremlin government here.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington