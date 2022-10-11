LETTER: Amendment 1 protects rights

I attended the governor's debate on Thursday. Of the numerous inaccurate, confusing or offensive things that Senator Bailey said, the one that stood out to me - and drew loudest boos from the crowd - was his declaration that "unions should stay in their place." The arc of history has not been kind to those who tell others to stay in their place.

On Labor Day, the McLean County GOP chose to join in our AFL-CIO Labor Day festivities even though the parade theme was Vote Yes for the Workers Rights Amendment. Weeks later they issued a statement against the it. The emperor has no clothes.

In 2022 unions are popular - 71% of working Americans desire to form or join one, an upsurge driven by workers who expect safer working conditions and a wage that can support their families. Unionized workplaces have higher on-the-job safety protections and higher wages. Unions are democracies of, by, and for the people doing the work, so when Bailey and the GOP talk ill of unions, they disparage working Illinoisans.

Working Illinoisans urge everyone to vote yes on the Workers Rights Amendment to secure the fundamental right to organize a union in your workplace. Bad-faith actors tell us this will raise our taxes but we know they're lying because most public sector workers are already unionized in our state. However less than 10% of private sector workers in Illinois have a union, many because they’re ‘misclassified employees’ and employers spend millions retaining union-busting firms to convince workers to give their rights away.

Voters have the opportunity to empower thousands of current and countless future working Illinoisans to raise their wages and make workplaces safer. Vote yes on Question 1 and put any politicians Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian, who seeks to take away your rights in their place.

Adam Heenan, Bloomington