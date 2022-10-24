LETTER: Amendment 1 doesn't do what you expect

In August I wrote against Amendment 1 ("Vote against workers' rights bill") because of its dangers. Now I'll address points from the pro side:

"It guarantees workers' right to join together and negotiate pay raises": These rights (for public sector unions) are already guaranteed by the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act and Illinois Public Labor Relations Act.

"It raises wages for all Illinois workers": But it doesn't. (1) It doesn't apply to non-union workers, (2) public sector unions are protected by the laws I referred to above, and (3) private sector employees are protected by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Not only does the NLRA protect private sector employees whether they're in a union or not, but since it's federal law it isn't affected by Amendment 1 because the amendment is at the state level.

"It provides first responders with training": There's literally nothing about any funding or training in the amendment, medical or otherwise.

"It ensures workers can speak out without retaliation": This isn't addressed specifically in the amendment. But since its language for protections is the same as the Illinois labor relations acts, it already exists.

Please read my previous letter. I explain why Amendment 1 doesn't do what you expect and the dangers in passing it.

Steve Geller, Bloomington