Recently, I was one of 1,300 volunteers from around the country to join the Alzheimer’s Association for their annual Community Leadership Summit in San Diego.

It was energizing to meet other volunteers and learn the various reasons and motivations that bring us together to actively support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association. Throughout the conference, the Alzheimer’s Association emphasized the critical role volunteers play in the success in supporting the 230,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families here in Illinois.

My role as a volunteer in Normal is a community educator and Illinois board member.

This year's gathering of community volunteers is important to me because in 2019 I lost my wife to this disease.

The conference gave me a new perspective and appreciation for all the ways volunteers in Normal can support individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's. As an Alzheimer's Association volunteer, I look forward to doing my part, but more volunteers are needed. I invite other Central, Illinois residents to join me in fighting this devastating disease. Learn more at alz.org/volunteer.

David Myers, Normal