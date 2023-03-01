We are Unit 5 graduates, retired Unit 5 educators, parents of successful Unit 5 graduates and grandparents of six present Unit 5 students. We urge you to vote yes on the Unit 5 Education Fund tax rate referendum on April 4 for the following reasons:

Our current and future students deserve the best educational programs and services that we are able to provide. Diminishing curricular and co-curricular programming and important student support services because of inadequate revenue will result in our failure to fully educate each student to achieve personal excellence and will have a negative effect upon all students’ opportunities for successful personal and professional lives. We cannot ask our future leaders to settle for less than our best.

The vitality, welfare and reputation of our community are determined in large part by the perceived quality of our public schools. Our businesses attract and retain a talented work force because our community is viewed as a highly favorable choice in which to live and raise families. In other communities in which public schools have been found to be less than excellent, attracting and retaining talent became increasingly challenging, and over time personal and commercial property values have declined.

The proposed education fund rate increase will be applied at the same time that a larger bond and interest rate will expire, resulting in a net decrease in the overall tax rate for Unit 5 taxpayers. Revenue will be applied to programs and services rather than principal and interest on borrowed funds.

In addition to your yes vote on the referendum, please also vote for the four Board of Education candidates who are publicly supporting the referendum. They are Mark Adams II, Kelly Pyle, Amy Roser and Alex Williams.

Alan and Kathie Chapman, Normal