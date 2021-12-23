LETTER: All that matters is what Trump says

We are now aware that Trumpers are not in favor of teaching children about critical race theory (CRT). This is despite the fact that critical race theory is not taught in elementary, middle or high schools. It's sort of like demanding that calculus not be taught to fourth graders.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, just announced a new bill that would deputize parents to sue school districts, (like the law in Texas that allows anyone to sue anyone who tries to get an abortion in violation of their new six week law) if CRT is inferred.

DeSantis claims that teaching critical race theory will delegitimize the founding of the country and the constitution. But that's not the most ridiculous thing DeSantis claimed. He also said that this law is what Martin Luther King stood for. He apparently ignores King’s statements such as “the Republican Party has geared its appeal and program to racism, reaction, and extremism.”

Will Florida’s new law now prohibit teaching about:

250 years of slavery in America,

100 years of Jim Crow when Black people were treated like dirt,

6,400 lynchings of Black people since the end of the Civil War.

The 1923 Rosewood murders in Florida, a racially motivated massacre of Black people and the destruction of a Black town.

There were similar incidents in Oklahoma (1921 Tulsa), Mississippi (1875 Clinton), California (1877, San Francisco), Chinese were murdered (1917, East St. Louis) and many more.

Once again, DeSantis, Trump and the rest of the Q Anon crowd in America can't handle the truth. But they sure can lie. COVID is a hoax. Climate change is untrue. Obama is not a citizen. Biden didn’t win the election.

The only thing that matters is what Donald Trump says is true.

Alan Novick, Normal

