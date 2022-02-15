LETTER: All Republicans must make decision

A letter to the editor in the Feb. 11 Pantagraph was printed with a headline of "Re-elect Michael as the County Clerk."

Sorry, cannot do. She is a Republican and as such needs to be held accountable for Republican activities including supporting Trump and the insurrection. Whether it is for President, dog catcher, or County Clerk, all Republican candidates at all levels must be shown until the Republican party as a whole begins to once again be a viable alternative to governing, they as Republican candidates cannot be considered electable.

As with most Republican politicians, I have no qualms with Clerk Michael other than being a Republican candidate. She and all Republican politicians must heal themselves within the party before the public can trust them. You cannot have it both ways; blindly supporting your party by not outwardly condemning their horrendous behavior, and expect the public to support you. By the way, this actually holds true for even the Republican constituency.

Jim Wilson, Bloomington

