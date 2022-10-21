LETTER: Again, address issues at airport

I am writing in response to the Sept. 30 letter from David Magers regarding the theft of two of his vehicles from the parking lot of the Bloomington Airport. My name can now be added to the list of victims of this type of crime.

I flew out on Friday, Sept. 30, and returned on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to find a bag of shattered glass from my passenger window as the only remains of my car. The Director of Operations and a shuttle driver were very compassionate and supportive, and I appreciated the time taken by the Bloomington police officer to file a full report. My car was last identified on a toll booth camera in the Chicago area.

Unfortunately, the wheels of justice do not turn as fast as the wheels of my stolen car. This seems to be a very organized crime ring, possibly extending south from Chicago, where someone has eyes on the local airport parking lot. My car sat for a short time but was quickly identified as a target for theft. A pattern is emerging, and I would love to see law enforcement embrace the opportunity to solve this case and put a stop to growing crime at an excellent and convenient airport.

Improved security is now a must, whether that be with cameras in the parking lot or a gate where a credit card is scanned while an image of the driver is recorded. I appreciate free parking, but I would certainly pay $5-10 daily to financially support some type of security. The consequences of the status quo are now obvious, and something must be done before a more serious or violent crime is committed.

Derin Rominger, Mount Zion