LETTER: Advisory poll's results important

As a retired circuit court judge in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, I am often asked by voters how they should evaluate candidates for judicial positions. There are, of course, campaign materials prepared by the candidates and their supporters to consider but voters regularly ask if there is a way to get more objective information about the candidates concerning their legal ability and their integrity, impartiality and judicial temperament. Fortunately, additional information does exist.

The Illinois State Bar Association provides an important service to potential voters by conducting a judicial advisory poll on all candidates seeking election to judicial office. All members of the Illinois State Bar Association in the judicial circuit where the election is taking place have an opportunity to evaluate candidates for judicial office on the following important judicial qualities: Integrity, impartiality, legal ability, temperament, court management, health and sensitivity.

An additional question asks whether the candidate “meets the requirements of office.” A candidate must receive a “yes” response to that question from at least 65% of the bar members polled in order to be rated as “recommended.”

In my 22 years of judicial service, I received and reviewed polls for numerous associate and circuit judge candidates. I firmly believe that the members of the bar who participate in the judicial advisory poll take seriously their responsibility to carefully evaluate judicial candidates on the qualities listed above, all of which directly relate to one’s ability to be a successful judge.

Judge Amy McFarland scored above 87% on each of the categories in the judicial advisory poll and was recommended for judicial office with a 90.74% score. Her poll results were truly outstanding.

Please consider the judicial advisory poll as important additional information to use in evaluating the current candidates for judicial office. Vote for Judge Amy McFarland.

John Freese, Normal

