Poverty among older Americans is the highest it has been in two decades. Roughly 38 million adults over 50 are living in or on the line of poverty. High inflation has sapped purchasing power making life more precarious for those struggling to choose between paying for medicine, food, utilities and housing or going without.

With food prices up more than 10% in a little more than a year, lower income elder adults can access help in enrolling in SNAP formerly food stamps to reduce their grocery bills.

Inflation has also pushed up spending on prescription drugs by almost 8%.

By 2030 the number of American 50 and over is projected to surpass 132 million and if current trends continue more than 42 million will be living in poverty.

Rod Crumbaugh, Hudson