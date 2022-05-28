LETTER: Administration won't take action

America is quickly becoming a third world country – as evidenced by shortages, skyrocketing inflation, rampant and unchecked violence in many of our larger cities, and leaders who punish (or jail) political opponents. If I wanted to live in a third world country, I would move to one. I believe that most Americans feel that way.
The current administration in Washington, D.C., could reverse this trend. They have no desire to move in that direction prior to upcoming elections. I believe it will be a long, long time before Americans will ever again trust left-leaning liberals with the reins of our federal government.
Randy Phillips, Normal