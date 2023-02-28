The Town of Normal has a population of 52,000 plus. Unit 5 schools have approximately 12,304 students.

Unit 5 spends approximately $14,586 on each student. This amount of money is ranked one of the highest per-pupil expenditures in the Midwest.

Unit 5 is once again asking for more taxpayer money, meaning raising everyone’s property taxes in the upcoming April 4 municipal election.

They can spin why the budget is so dire in many ways. However, there is only one truth. The existing administration and board have spent the district funds in a fiscally irresponsible manner.

Until cuts are made showing that the administration has the knowledge and willingness to make the cuts needed to bring the district budget to a sustainable level, no more money should be allocated until we the taxpayers see fiscal discipline and accountability.

If this passes, everyone’s property taxes will soar. They say in a few years these tax increases will go down.

My fellow taxpayers if you believe that in the middle of this national state of inflation that was never predicted, how can you possibly believe your property taxes will ever go down?

I say to the board, combine extracurricular activities, and other student extras.

When I was a school administrator, I served on a referendum steering committee. We had to cut before it passed and so do you.

Cut the pork.

Vote no on Unit 5 referendum on April 4.

Jo Anne Martin, Normal