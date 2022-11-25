LETTER: Address issues for post-COVID teens

COVID-19, the pandemic that recently shook our world, made life much harder for the elderly, workers and businesses of our world. But as a teenager living through the pandemic, our struggles are constantly overlooked and I feel as though we should shed some light on our situation.

First off, according to edwick.org, 60% of teens said online learning was worse than in-person, 20% even saying that it was “much worse.” Also, according to nces.ed.gov., 11.8 million students were enrolled in at least one distance education course. This means that over 7 million students were unhappy with online school.

But it’s important to realize that school wasn't the only issue. Many teens were forced to grow up quickly even becoming second caretakers for their siblings and other younger family members. On top of that, as many as 140,000 kids lost a parent/caretaker to COVID-19. Not to mention, according to the CDC, 44% of high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless during the past year because of COVID. Even worse than that, 37% of high school students reported experiencing worse depression/anxiety also due to COVID.

Not only did their mental health take a toll, their physical health did too. In a test run by sciencedirect.com, 70% of teenagers had a reported decline in their physical health resulting from higher screen time, poor diets and lack of exercise.

Overall I find it important that these issues are addressed so we as a society can heal from all of the negative effects that came along with COVID-19. Although it will take time, the first step is to let people know. So, now that that's out of the way, I can't wait to see what the future holds for the adolescents of the world.

Audrey Barbic, Bloomington