LETTER: Address issues at airport

I have had two vehicles stolen from the Bloomington airport in less than a month. One the week of August and now another the week of August 29. I understand others have had vehicles stolen from there recently as well.

One was recovered in the Chicago area. The other not yet recovered. It appears it may be a professional ring working the BN airport. There is no security or cameras in the parking lot and no control over access in and out. That makes for a prime location for car theft and a dangerous situation for travelers arriving late at night and walking through the parking lot unprotected.