LETTER: Address issues at airport

I have had two vehicles stolen from the Bloomington airport in less than a month. One the week of August and now another the week of August 29. I understand others have had vehicles stolen from there recently as well.
One was recovered in the Chicago area. The other not yet recovered. It appears it may be a professional ring working the BN airport. There is no security or cameras in the parking lot and no control over access in and out. That makes for a prime location for car theft and a dangerous situation for travelers arriving late at night and walking through the parking lot unprotected.
It’s time the airport and the Bloomington police address the situation before travelers start avoiding the airport.
David Magers, Bloomington