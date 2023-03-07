I have known Mark Adams for about eight years now and without a shadow of a doubt, he is the best prepared person I know running in the school board elections this spring.

The field of public policy-making requires a certain degree of understanding and a tenacity that few possess. Mark has two masters degrees: one in history from ISU and one in urban planning from UIC. I met him when he was in graduate school here and even then he was politically active. From just that background alone, Mark is qualified for the board of education.

But there is more. Mark lives in Unit 5 with his wife, who is a teacher at one of the middle schools. His family is deeply connected to the district and he will fight tooth and nail to make sure the children of this town receive the education they deserve.

Noah Tang, Bloomington