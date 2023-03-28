Every community is built around the strength of its education. Schools offer practical benefits to communities from creating an educated populace, to offering extracurricular activities for students to find interests, to daily childcare. These four candidates understand the crucial role of education in a community and will continue to support students, parents, and teachers in an effort to better the Bloomington/Normal community.

The rivals of these candidates have incoherently advocated for policies such as remote learning, a policy they ironically were against during the pandemic. This policy, and others like it, will systematically dismantle education in Bloomington/Normal and therefore the community as a whole. After all, who wants to buy a home in a community with schools that have fewer student opportunities to learn from professionals and interact with other students.

These rival candidates have either not done their homework on the community or Unit 5 or have not thought far enough ahead to make logical decisions.

A vote for these four candidates is a vote for the continued strength of Unit 5 education and the Bloomington/Normal community. A vote yes for the referendum is a rare win-win scenario where one’s property taxes still decrease due to the simple fact that the district will no longer be paying high interest loans back and will ensure teachers and students continue to have the financial support they need.

To put it simply, a vote against any of these four candidates and a no vote for the referendum is not just a vote against Unit 5 schools, but against its students, its teachers, the Bloomington/Normal community, and one’s own economic self-interest.

Hunter Watts, Bloomington