LETTER: Acknowledge racial income disparities

Rick Skelley’s March 20 letter to the editor ("Democrats' platform shows true colors") faults the Democratic Party Platform’s attention to America’s racial income gap, apparently because it foments “woke entitlement” and “racial divisiveness.”

Let’s ‘awake’ then. In 2017, Springfield and Bloomington ranked first and ninth in the nation for racial income inequality. Average Black households in the two cities earned respectively only 42% and 45% of the income of white households. Black households in Bloomington earned $29,800 whereas white households took home $66,600. Extreme income inequality also characterized Decatur, Peoria, Kankakee, and Chicago. Other measures of segregation place Illinois among America’s most racially divided states (“Segregation in the Heartland”: https://www.governing.com/archive/gov-segregation-series.html).

Putin’s pillaging of Ukrainians is not accidental, nor was the impoverishment of American Blacks. Jumpstarted by the 1870 Jim Crow laws, FDR’s New Deal nationalized segregation by making white home ownership a cakewalk and Black homeownership virtually impossible (Richard Rothstein, "The Color of Law").

The GI Bill of Rights wasn’t much better. Having fought Nazis overseas, Black solders returned home often to be rejected for GI housing benefits and access to white universities. Wholesale violations of the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause by government officials – federal, state and local – inflicted deep financial injury on African Americans by crippling their ability to accumulate wealth through home ownership, attend better schools, and gain access to good jobs.

Thus, their families have same right to be made whole from American government-inflicted injuries that Ukrainians have, under international law, to be made whole from injuries inflicted by Russia’s government. Justice demands legal remedy for both.

Democrats “racially divisive”? Sorry: Blackburn, Cruz, Graham and Hawley took the prize at Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing. Graham & Co. may have avoided the inflammatory race-baiting of infamous Senator “Pitchfork Ben” Tillman (SC, 1847-1918), but they did mimic Tillman’s defamatory abusiveness.

William Rau, Bloomington

