LETTER: Accepting the day to worship

Frustrated with the self-centered

Today I learned that a member of my family has zero antibodies to protect her from COVID-19. That is zero after three vaccinations. She is being treated for cancer and that is what has happened to her.

I am so tired of some Americans being self-centered and refusing to help us in this fight for my sister and also my husband who is in the same situation. Our lives are changed because of those who refuse to get vaccinated, wear masks, and take precautions. Each day we hear of a new group of 1,000-plus people who have died because of COVID.

We have come to accept it. We should be screaming about the loss each day. We should be praying about it and lamenting those losses each Sunday in our churches. Why don’t we care for each other? Why don’t we do all we can to save my sister and husband? Why don’t we take this on and stop COVID from infecting our most vulnerable?

Lawsuits about wearing masks by local teachers and politicians are ridiculous. Get in there and protect our children, parents, and those with illnesses that make the vaccines ineffective. It is time for all of us to rally to save lives.

Please, please help us. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, morn the losses each day, and love one another. As my granddaughter said when she got her shot, “ I did this for you, Grandma.”

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

Accepting the day to worship

It seems to be a long time ago this year that we were reminded of the holiday season coming up.

Of course this alludes to the merchandise that is available and seems to be most important thing of this season of holidays and is to get your shopping at the lowest prices available.

It definitely overshadows the importance of the real reason that we should celebrate Christmas.

Even good old Santa Claus and his reindeer sled, etc. gets a lot of attention and naturally increases the need for shopping and for some retailers this is the most important time and largest business of the year.

Naturally the most important thing that Christmas is noted for, is the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to scripture, his birth was not in the winter. If we take the time to look back in history it is easy to find out how Christmas was set on the 25th of December which was actually the same day as some Pagan holidays.

As true believers are Jesus, we still accept this day to worship almighty God and the true story of Jesus’ birth that is written so beautifully in the beginning of the Bibles’ books of Matthew and Luke.

Wake up America and the whole world.

John A. Gramm, Gridley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0