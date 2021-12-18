LETTER: Accepting the day to worship

It seems to be a long time ago this year that we were reminded of the holiday season coming up.

Of course this alludes to the merchandise that is available and seems to be most important thing of this season of holidays and is to get your shopping at the lowest prices available.

It definitely overshadows the importance of the real reason that we should celebrate Christmas.

Even good old Santa Claus and his reindeer sled, etc. gets a lot of attention and naturally increases the need for shopping and for some retailers this is the most important time and largest business of the year.

Naturally the most important thing that Christmas is noted for, is the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to scripture, his birth was not in the winter. If we take the time to look back in history it is easy to find out how Christmas was set on the 25th of December which was actually the same day as some Pagan holidays.

As true believers are Jesus, we still accept this day to worship almighty God and the true story of Jesus’ birth that is written so beautifully in the beginning of the Bibles’ books of Matthew and Luke.

Wake up America and the whole world.

John A. Gramm, Gridley

