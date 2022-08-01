LETTER: Abortion has divided our country

With the Supreme Court ruling that has overturned Roe v. Wade, the right now goes to the states.

Twelve states already have trigger laws to make abortion illegal with no exceptions other than the life of the mother. Rape and incest are not protected. Other states are in the process of making abortions illegal.

Our country has already fought a Civil War over states' rights. Thirteen states seceded from the union over the right to have slavery. Even clergy in the southern states supported slavery using the Bible to support their claim.

If you look at the map where the states are banning abortions and the states who support the women's right to choose, you will say it looks like the map during the Civil War.

The Supreme Court has caused this division in our country by allowing states to make their decision on women's rights.

Is this the situation we want our country to be in when our political system is so divided? Everyone has right to believe their own values and beliefs, but we live in pluralist society with many cultures and religions. Let us abide by the United States Constitution which protects everyone's views.

Earl Rients, Pontiac