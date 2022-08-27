LETTER: Able inspires writer to action

Local government is so important. I'm learning how important a little late, but I learned this when my first baby was born, I learned this when my eldest started early intervention, and it was really hammered home when I had my second during the height of COVID.

As my kids grow and begin school now, I look at them and I ask myself what I can do to give them the brightest possible future. I can't sit back and wait every four years to vote for a president (who really doesn't effect my day-to-day life) and feel like I've done my part any more.

That's why I attended rallies this summer for women's rights, I wrote my representatives, I joined Moms Demand Action, I called constituents for Litesa Wallace and now I'm organizing volunteers for Krystle Able for McLean County Board (district 4).

I want to look at my kids and tell them I worked hard to keep their liberty, freedom and ability to experience happiness in place. There are people in this very community wanting to interfere with that. I can't, we can't, let them.

Krystle has inspired me to action. She is fighting for my kids and yours. She is passionate about our county. Please get involved in your local county district, school district, ward, because the decisions those leaders make effect us all.

Erica Larkin, Bloomington