There’s been a lot of news coverage lately regarding slave descendants’ demands for reparations. Large sums of money are being requested from state and federal governments. The money is supposed to help offset the financial hardships caused by government supported slavery, and inequitable treatment of African Americans post the Civil War.

Assuming that this is a valid request, who should then bear the burden of these reparations? I don’t believe it should be the taxpayers of this nation, nor should it be a tacked on to our national debt.

There is some serious support for this effort coming from Democrat Party officials, wealthy progressive liberals, and some Hollywood elites. Even if most Americans do not support this, there may be a way to satisfy the claimants.

If every person, corporation, and organization that supports slave descendant reparations chips in their fair share, this might work. A progressive liberal high-tech oligarch could easily contribute billions of dollars for the cause. Think about all of those wealthy Hollywood folks with those big mansions. Perhaps they could downsize their digs, and sell one of their fancy sports cars, or even rent free one of their other properties to a descendant family.

Politicians can verbally support, as well as personally demonstrate their support in this matter. If they are really dedicated to the cause, they could even remortgage their homes and donate one of their cars. Think about the massive amount of money our own governor, along with his hotel chain, could contribute should he agree with the reparations request.

If corporations truly support slave descendant reparations, fair and equitable financial support should follow. The sky is the limit.

For you folks that would like to see slave descendant reparations happen, I would recommend you start by contacting the above referenced support groups.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington