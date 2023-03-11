When it comes to public education we can’t afford to foolishly jump over dollars to save dimes. We stand to gain both tangible and intangible value for our property taxes but only if we support our public schools.

If students are not provided with engaging cultural enrichment like arts and sports many will learn sad lessons: to feel hopeless, restless and uninspired. Students who perceive that they are an unaffordable burden will feel they are unimportant, a depressing lesson to carry into adulthood. We have the opportunity to nurture our students, yielding a happier and more stable future for everyone.

People who buy property know to expect adjustments to their property taxes, the major source of funding for our public schools. The cost of operating our schools rises with inflation, but remember: our public schools enrich our local economy. Unit 5 employs skilled professionals and support staff who spend their income locally. Local and regional businesses reap profits from school district contracts to supply classroom, transportation, food, grounds and building needs. Our property taxes lead to competent graduates who enhance our community. Public schools are a vast multiplier of our wealth.

It would be neither fair nor wise to try to save property owners a few bucks by trimming, cutting and depriving our children of enough teachers, manageable class sizes, healthy meals, time for exercise, cultural knowledge and enrichment like music, art and field trips. Far from being extras, these are components of a high-performing and economically attractive school district where children thrive and families choose to live. The cost of a good public education is a bargain at any price.

We property owners have a second chance to be wise, responsible investors in our common future. Vote yes on the Unit 5 referendum, now through April 4.

Aleda Diggins, Normal