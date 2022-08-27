LETTER: A prayer for healing

In our country and world, we have so much violence and polarization, a feeling of hopelessness is felt by so many.

If we look back to our 40th President, Ronald Reagan, we will see one of the most effective men to ever serve in the Oval Office. I believe one of the reasons for his success can be seen in his prayer for the healing of our country. This prayer was given in a speech to the American people on February 6, 1986.