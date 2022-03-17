LETTER: A new pledge of allegiance

I have concluded that there are now a significant number of Republicans who no longer represent what this nation stands for. Sadly, they have misled many Americans, including working class people, into thinking they are “for” them, for the people, when actually they are would-be autocrats who want to rule our nation for the benefit of their own selfish personal profit.

In this they resemble the corrupt oligarchs who along with Vladimir Putin are now dictatorially ruling a captive Russia.

What can we do about them? Oppose them. Free ourselves from them. Vote them and the candidates they support down and out.

In addition, I find myself wishing, for the sake of future generations to be born in our land, that most Americans will now unite in insisting on rewording our Pledge of Allegiance to make it include words that are found neither in the Declaration of Independence nor in the Constitution, but that now strongly need to be placed front and foremost in everyone’s mind:

Those words are: “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, a nation intended (by God) to have a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people – not of, by, and for only the rich.”

Government that is "of the people, by the people, and for the people" – for all the people – those words need to be heard, learned, and constantly repeated by all the citizens and school children of our land.

James Boswell, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0