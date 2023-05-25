Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the school year comes to a close, I've been reflecting on my son's experience with track and field this year.

For those of you not following junior high sports (which is likely many of you), all of our Unit 5 junior high track teams placed in the top competitors at the State 4A meet. It's really pretty amazing to have this much talent in one single school district. At Kingsley Junior High, the 8th grade boys placed first and the girls placed fourth.

This week, they were celebrated by their peers for their hard work, teamwork and success. Sixth and seventh graders (including my kid) got to see what's possible when you work hard and commit to your passions. Perhaps more importantly, they also got to set goals for next year, thanks to the passing of the Unit 5 referendum.

I remain grateful that we aren't mourning the last of championships today for Unit 5 junior high athletes, but instead celebrating the continuation of excellent programs that challenge kids to grow in their physical and mental toughness. For many of you, this referendum is in the rearview mirror, but please know these experiences make a difference every day. These 8th graders are inspiring younger kids and they will continue to develop as athletes in high school These are great kids.

Thanks again for your support of our schools and our community. We are proud of our kids, our coaches, and our teachers throughout the district.

Karla Carney-Hall, Bloomington