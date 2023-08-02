I read an article today discussing our country’s suspect economic future due to its aging population and shrinking labor force. Apparently, we are in desperate need of immigrants to fill millions of job openings. Also, our labor shortage and our aging population are having a negative effect on federal programs such as Social Security. Funding for future payouts is currently inadequate. These problems need to be addressed sooner than later. Immigration has always been a big part of the American Experience. We’ve greatly benefitted because of it.

However, the current influx of illegal immigrants is in no way a solution for our economic woes. Just the opposite is occurring. Welcoming sanctuary ‘blue states’ are finding out the hard way that health care programs geared to new arrivals are expensive. Here in Illinois, the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program has been put on hold due to costs. And current enrollees will now be paying co-pays for hospital visits. The health care industry is currently facing major staffing shortages in all areas. How does the current Biden administration’s chaotic border policy, which allows millions of unskilled immigrants into our country, offset our medical crisis or help boost our economy?

Canada is actually recruiting foreigners in the U.S. to help fill job openings there. But, they want highly skilled foreigners only. And they are willing to pay for it. I wonder why they don’t recruit our unskilled foreigners? Our progressive liberal Democrat Party lawmakers welcome illegal immigrants with open arms. Beyond the notion that we are assisting people in need, it’s obvious that the new arrivals are going to be dependent on government assistance for awhile.

The DNC (Dependency Never Ceases), via their elected officials, is building a massive base of dependent political pawns, ripe for exploitation.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington